15 things you won't believe you can clean in your dishwasher

Hand washing isn't just an irritating chore, it may actually be bad for the environment. But there's just so much out there that can't stand up to the onslaught of an automatic dishwasher—right?

Wrong. We tracked down some pretty unusual items that you probably didn't know were dishwasher-safe.

Wooden cutting board

Not all wooden cutting boards are dishwasher-safe, but these composite wood boards from Epicurean are. They're available with a natural wood or slate color, and in sets from two to five pieces. Plus, Epicurean says they're made using sustainable forestry and manufacturing standards, which is great for everyone.

Buy a Natural 3-Piece Set on Amazon for $44.95

Cuisinart 4-Cup mini food processor

Time saved by using a food processor would be wasted if you had to wash off all the parts by hand. Cuisinart's 4-cup food processor uses dishwasher safe parts for easy cleanup. And given its small size, it's a time-saving investment that's worth it, even for just one person.

Buy on Amazon for $39.06

Box grater

Like most OXO kitchen products, this box grater is dishwasher safe. It even comes with a small measuring cup for no-mess grating and storage. No more shredding your sponge—or your hand—cleaning up after taco Tuesday.

Buy on Amazon for $17.99

Colorful, BPA-free reusable sandwich bags

Sandwiches are great, but sandwich bags aren't. Nordic's reusable sandwich bags are non-toxic, BPA-free, close with a simple zipper, and—you guessed it—are dishwasher safe. And there are three different designs to choose from.

Buy a set of four on Amazon for $22.99

Non-stick electric skillet

Non-stick electric skillets are great for everything from bacon to chicken to pancakes. And now, the cooking surfaces of most electric skillets—including this one—are also dishwasher safe! We recommend scooping out the bacon grease first, though...

Buy on Amazon for $32.12

Slow cooker

Credit: Amazon Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel

Slow cookers already make dinner a breeze, but did you know the interior—usually some form of stoneware—is also dishwasher-safe? Once it cools off, just stick it in the dishwasher for a clean up that's as easy as the cooking. Be sure to check out some of our favorite models.

Buy a 7-Quart slow cooker on Amazon for $26.09

George Foreman grill plates

A George Foreman grill is a pretty sweet alternative to standing outside in a snowstorm if you want grill marks on your chicken or burgers in December. But did you know those cooking plates are dishwasher safe? Yep! Just detach them from the grill unit and stick them in the dishwasher for easy clean up.

Buy a four-serving grill on Amazon for $36.15

Luxury Chinese chopsticks

Conventional American cutlery is usually dishwasher-safe, but now you can get some swanky chopsticks that can also be washed by machine. Made from a non-toxic and odorless alloy, this five-pair set is a definite upgrade over the cheap wooden takeout set.

Buy on Amazon for $16.99

Stainless steel straws

We hate it when a plastic drink straw splits, making it unusable. Save on waste—and feel really classy—with a set of stainless steel drinking straws that will spruce up any float, smoothie, or cocktail. Not only are they dishwasher-safe, but they also comes with a cleaning brush for when you aren't ready to run a full load of dishes.

Buy a set of four on Amazon for $8.95

Detachable high chair tray

Babies can make messes that would make even Jackson Pollock proud. With a high chair tray that's dishwasher-safe, it's one less worry for a busy parent. Not to mention, the seat pad can go in the clothes washer.

Buy on Amazon for $69

Smiley face placemats

These adorable placemat/plate combos—available in blue, green, and pink—can suction right onto that high chair tray for a mess-free (well, who are we kidding—less messy) lunch time with the little one. Plus, they're all BPA-free and FDA approved.

Buy on Amazon for $14.99

Adorable teething rings

You've got meal time covered—now lets deal with teething time. Ike and Leo sells a BPA-, PVC- and phthalate-free set of teething rings that are also dishwasher safe.

Buy a set on Amazon for $16.97

Vicks Humidifier

Humidifiers make winter so much easier, but they're a pain in the neck to clean. You can never quite get all the water out, and good luck fitting your hand inside with a sponge. Unfortunately, the tank still can't go in the dishwasher, but the tray that filters out all the crud in the water can. Plus, this model by Vicks comes with a three-year warranty.

Buy on Amazon for $32.76

Self-laminating stick-on labels

You might be asking yourself "Why would I care if a label is dishwasher safe?" Well, how many times have you wondered which water bottle was yours, or if your kid couldn't find his juice cup at daycare? If you said "never" then you're probably more organized than most people... or don't have kids. These are great for easily labeling something that would normally go in the dishwasher.

Buy a pack on Amazon for $7

Waterproof glue

If you've glued the handle back onto your favorite dishwasher-safe mug, normally it would be banished to the sink for a gentler hand wash. If you glue it with Mod Podge, though, that might not be true: Mod Podge is a water-based sealing glue that can hold up to dishwashing. Head's up, though: they recommend 28 days of curing time.

Buy an 8-oz. jar on Amazon for $7.99