If you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, you’ve got hundreds of choices—and no way to know which ones can actually get your dishes clean.
That’s where we come in. The experts at Reviewed.com tested over 150 of the most popular dishwashers in our labs in Cambridge, MA to find out which ones are worth your money. We washed thousands of plates to see how well they clean dishes, and we also evaluated how efficient they are with water and energy, how well they dry, and how loud they are in your kitchen.
Armed with that knowledge, we’re confident that these are the best dishwashers of 2017.
Best Dishwasher: Bosch 800 Series (2017 models)
There are 30 dishwashers in the Bosch 800 Series, and we love all of them. Updated for 2017, these dishwashers now feature enhanced drying, easy-gliding racks, and noise ratings as low as 39 dBA. Three handle options are available, and models with hidden controls shine a red light onto the floor while the dishwasher is running so you don’t accidentally open the door mid-wash.
Also new for 2017: An optional "MyWay" third rack that fits soup bowls, ramekins, and kitchen tools. It’s angled so you can still fit tall glassware underneath, too. The bottom two racks offer more configuration options than ever, so you can make room for your dishes and pans.
But we don’t just love these machines because of their features. Our tests show you'll get excellent cleaning performance and good drying, and owners praise the reliability of these North Carolina-built dishwashers. Read our full review.
Best Dishwasher for the Money: LG LDF5545ST
This sleek-looking LG is a great value. Not only did it clean as well as dishwashers that cost twice as much, but it also comes with a boatload of custom features. You get eight cycles to choose from, and you can customize each one with eight separate features. Our favorite is called Overnight Dry. Start the dishwasher after dinner, and you’ll wake up to clean, dry dishes with no water spots.
There’s no third rack, and the 48 dBA sound rating isn’t as quiet as pricier machines. But LG’s warranty—which includes 5 years’ coverage on the racks and console, and lifetime coverage on the stainless steel interior—can’t be beat. Neither can the price, which sometimes drops below $500. Read our full review.
Best Affordable Dishwasher: GE GDF610PSJSS
Nobody wants to spend money on a new dishwasher—and that’s especially true around the holidays. But the GE GDF610PSJSS is proof that you don’t have to spend a lot to get clean dishes.
Frequently on sale for under $400, this dishwasher blends new technology with old school cleaning: Where most modern dishwashers capture washed-off food particles in a filter that you have to clean, this one has a grinder that pulverizes them before washing them away. Like old-fashioned dishwashers, it also does a great job drying.
Still, it comes with the kind of features—like jets that can wash the insides of bottles, and a sanitize cycle—that are real luxuries, no matter how much you spend. It’s available in black, white, and stainless, so you don’t have to remodel your kitchen to fit your dishwasher’s color scheme. Read our full review.
Best Dishwasher Innovation: Miele EcoFlex
If you thought energy efficient dishwashers take too long and don’t clean well, Miele wants to prove you wrong.
The German manufacturer is well-known for building sturdy dishwashers that have a cult following of owners. Now, their engineers have come up with a new cycle that gets dishes clean and dry in under an hour without wasting extra water. By comparison, most modern dishwashers can take up to three hours to get dishes clean.
Called QuickIntenseWash, it’s available on Miele’s new line of EcoFlex dishwashers, including 2017 models of the Futura Crystal, Diamond, Dimension, and Lumen. We tested two Miele EcoFlex dishwashers in our labs, and they cleaned just as promised—taking just 58 minutes and only using a little more than two gallons of water. Read our full review.