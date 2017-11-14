If you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, you’ve got hundreds of choices—and no way to know which ones can actually get your dishes clean.

That’s where we come in. The experts at Reviewed.com tested over 150 of the most popular dishwashers in our labs in Cambridge, MA to find out which ones are worth your money. We washed thousands of plates to see how well they clean dishes, and we also evaluated how efficient they are with water and energy, how well they dry, and how loud they are in your kitchen.

Armed with that knowledge, we’re confident that these are the best dishwashers of 2017.